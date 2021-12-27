Jordi Gené left his best to last during his debut season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
Not only did the Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy member score points in both races that made up the WTCR VTB Race of Russia 2021 finale last month, he also landed his best finish of the campaign with P12 in Sochi Autodrom’s second counter.
“The pace was better than in the whole year and it was nice to fight,” said the CUPRA-powered driver afterwards. “It was a pity we had issues [with the windscreen misting up] because had a lot of fog for three laps in Race 1 and we lost a bit of ground there.”
Despite hefty contact with Gabriele Tarquini in Race 2, Gené was still able to register his biggest points haul and best result so far by finished P12 on a weekend when Mikel Azcona and Rob Huff scored wins in their respective CUPRAs.
