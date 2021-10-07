Jordi Gené will not contest rounds nine and 10 of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, WTCR Race of Czech Republic, at Autodrom Most for personal reasons.

Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy will not nominate a replacement driver for Gené’s CUPRA Leon Competición. There will be no further comment.

