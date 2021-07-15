Jordi Gené’s bid to score points in both races at MotorLand Aragón was undone by late contact that also prevented the CUPRA-powered racer from showing his “real speed”.

Gené was taking part in his third weekend in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup following his return to top-flight touring car racing for 2021.



After placing P14 in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Spain, the Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy runner was in P12 in the closing stages of Race 2 when contact ultimately triggered his retirement.



“It was a weekend with up and downs,” said Gené. “Qualifying was pretty good in terms of pace because I only end up 0.2s away from Mikel Azcona’s lap time, which is to me a very good reference, but this didn’t put me into Q2 so good in a way but not in another way.



“In the race it was similar. I had a pretty good first race. In the second race I managed to do a good start, I had a good rhythm all the time, just trying to catch up and it was quite good. The bad part of it was after the safety car we regrouped and the Honda helped me go into the gavel and from that point I had a puncture [due to damage] and I could not consolidate the result that was done two laps before the end of the race. So good in a way but not so good because the result did not show the real pace that we had.”

