Néstor Girolami dug in deep in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Bahrain yesterday to ensure he heads to the season finale in Saudi Arabia in mathematical contention for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title.

After taking a strong fourth place in Race 1 on Friday evening, the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star battled up to fifth initially until the Argentine found that his performance was affected by running in the dirty air of cars ahead.

Although he fought valiantly, he had little defence against cars with superior straightline speed and finished the race ninth, a result that leaves him 60 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with two races remaining at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from November 25-27.

“It was a tough race,” Girolami said afterwards. “The car felt better in the night race when we started near the front, and it was probably the same for Esteban [Guerrieri] today; when we are in front without anyone blocking us we can just about stay with the pace, but when we’re in the pack having three or four cars in front starts to disturb the downforce and the car has no grip and no power, so you can’t defend. The title looks very hard now but it’s not finished, so we’ll be in maximum attack for Jeddah and see where that leaves us.”

