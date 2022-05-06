Circuit de Pau-Ville is a cross between Macau and the Nürburgring Nordschleife, according to track rookie Néstor Girolami, who has set out his WTCR title ambition for 2022.

The Honda-powered ALL-INK.COM Münnich Motorsport driver will be one of the contenders for outright glory in 2021 and intends to capitalise on each point possible.

Ad

“It’s always nice to start a new season in WTCR and this is my fourth start,” said Girolami. “I’m also extremely excited to start in Pau, it looks quite challenging and it’s comparable with Macau, comparable with Nordschleife so it’s that kind of track you are looking forward to and you have to be very focused.”

WTCR Berthon no longer wants to be the nice guy in WTCR 3 HOURS AGO

Argentine Girolami continued: “I am pleased to start the season [in Pau], I am pleased to continue with Honda and ALL-INKL. We have a stronger team for this season, we have tested and the focus this year is to get both titles. I will try to do the best season possible and use everything I have learned in the last three seasons. I am in the level to fight for the title finally and this is what I am looking for.”

WTCR WTCR heroes assemble to promote peace message 12 HOURS AGO