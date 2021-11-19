Néstor Girolami will arrive in Sochi for WTCR VTB Race of Russia next week a winner following his victory in the TCR South America endurance event in Buenos Aires last weekend.

Along with ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport team-mate and fellow Argentine Esteban Guerrieri, Girolami was in action in the 60-minute contest in his capital city where he shared a Honda Civic Type R TCR with Raphael Reis.



And Girolami made full use of the skills and experience gained competing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup to build a gap to his rivals before he handed over to Reis during the compulsory driver change. Brazilian Reis was then able to remain in front to win ahead of Honda pilot Juan Ángel Rosso by 6.8s.



Guerrieri partnered former WTCR wildcard José Manuel Sapag to third overall in another Civic, followed by Tom Coronel and Pepe Oriola, who heads the standings by 16 points.



Coronel, Girolami and Guerrieri will be on the grid when Sochi Autodrom hosts WTCR VTB Race of Russia from November 26-28.



Photo:TCR South America

