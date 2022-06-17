Esteban Guerrieri has spoken about his WTCR Race of Hungary struggles and how he plans to get back on top form in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Carrying 40 kilograms of compensation weight in his Honda Civic Type R TCR, Guerrieri placed ninth and P10 in the two Hungaroring counters and slipped from third to fifth in the provisional standings as a result.

Ad

Speaking afterwards, the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver, whose 10 WTCR wins is a record for the series, said: “We were not that competitive in Race 1, and struggled quite a bit with the heat and a balance issue. For Race 2, we opted for a redirection to try to balance the car a bit better, but actually it went the opposite way. I wasn’t really in control of the pace of the car – if I put more in I ended up understeering too much. I was that slow that there was little sense in fighting the others, because I might have got involved in a crash or something and it was important to finish the race.

WTCR WTCR’s Coronel keeps on racing 7 HOURS AGO

“I couldn’t capitalise and score the amount of points I really wanted to, it was not great, but at least we got that information from today. We’ll keep fighting.”

WTCR Why Bjork hopes pushing for WTCR pole could mean no more pushing 13 HOURS AGO