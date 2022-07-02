LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler is the latest WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup outfit to provide a behind-the-scenes insight into how a team approaches Free Practice 1 and 2.

As well as being treated to all the key track action, fans watching on Eurosport Player and the WTCR’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, will hear from key LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler personnel with explanations on what’s happening to the team’s cars, what work is being done to make them faster or be better suited to the track layout and conditions at the time and who is doing what in the team. There will be more radio conversations between LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler drivers Tiago Monteiro and Attila Tassi and their engineers broadcast.









Free Practice 1 gets underway at 09h00 on tomorrow (Saturday).

