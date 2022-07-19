Esteban Guerrieri will look back to 2003 for inspiration when he goes for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup gold at WTCR Race of Italy this weekend.

The ace Argentine’s tally of 10 wins is a WTCR record but he’s eager to increase that number having not triumphed in the series outright since 2020.

And having taken a victory double at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi earlier in his career, the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport heads to Italy armed with crucial experience and race-winning pedigree.

“I have good memories from this track after I raced there back in 2003 on the same layout we will race on this weekend,” said Guerrieri. “I actually won both races in Formula Renault Italy, which was the last time I raced there.

“It’s a fun track with very challenging corners. T1 is flat out but a bit bumpy and there’s also the fast left-hander on the back straight [Trincea]. It has a bit of camber and it’s difficult to clip the apex, which makes it easy to lose time. You have some overtaking places in the infield and the last corner with the banking is pretty cool.

“I really like the track but we will have to keep an eye on the weather because it will be very hot for sure and tyre degradation might be an issue, but let’s see how it goes.

“I will try to be competitive, which we haven’t been in the last few events, not performing very well in Aragón and then in Vila Real where I had some issues in qualifying that put me on the backfoot for the rest of the weekend. Hopefully we can score big points but a podium or even a win would be great, so let’s go for it.”

After Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller became the first drivers to achieve the milestone of 100 WTCR starts in Vila Real earlier this month, Guerrieri will join Tom Coronel and Norbert Michelisz by following suit at WTCR Race of Italy. Guerrieri and Coronel have 99 WTCR starts to their name, while Michelisz is on 98.

