Two of the world’s most exciting touring car series will share the billing from August 20-22 for a second joint event with every car racing on Goodyear tyres.

As well as hosting the fourth WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup weekend of the season, the Hungaroring will stage the fourth PURE ETCR event.



The two series from Eurosport Events joined forces at MotorLand Aragón last month, but the all-electric PURE ETCR used the shorter version of the Spanish track. This time, both series will use the full 4.381-kilometre layout.



Sebastian Trinks, Goodyear’s Event Leader for PURE ETCR and WTCR, said: “As the longest track in PURE ETCR’s short history, there is a lot for drivers to learn. Many haven’t been to the Hungaroring before, and its combination of low, medium and high speed corners creates an interesting challenge. The surface is consistent throughout the lap and quite smooth, which makes it easier on tyres than other tracks. Keeping within track limits will be key, because the track has generous run-off areas unlike the Copenhagen street circuit we visited earlier this month.



“As it’s the first time PURE ETCR and WTCR are racing on the same circuit, it will be fascinating to compare the lap times and performance side-by-side. While the two types of car look similar, they are mechanically very different and, as a result, they treat the tyres differently. In PURE ETCR, the weight over the rear axle means the rear-left tyre is the most important on this track, whereas it’s the front-left tyre that needs to deliver for WTCR drivers.”



Trinks added: “Both series are enjoying successful 2021 seasons, and we enjoy working with promoter Eurosport Events to help the growth and development of each. Since Goodyear became the official tyre partner of WTCR in 2020, the quality of racing has become even better. Teams are more comfortable with the tyres this year and we know how to work with them to help extract the most performance possible. The development process of PURE ETCR is still ongoing but the reception has been very positive so far and Goodyear are excited to support their efforts to make motorsport more sustainable.”



Meanwhile, it will be a busy weekend for Mikel Azcona, Jordi Gené and Jean-Karl Vernay with the trio in action in both PURE ETCR and WTCR.

