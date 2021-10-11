Yann Ehrlacher not only remains the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup but he’s also extended his title advantage to 20 points following a podium finish at WTCR Race of Czech Republic yesterday.

Driving a Cyan Racing-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR, the 25-year-old Frenchman placed third and fourth in the two races at Autdrom Most.



Following Race 1, Ehrlacher said: “It was really intense. We knew at the start having such a tight chicane to start with, and with a super-strong field as we have in WTCR, it would have been difficult to do – and it was actually the case. I just managed to avoid the crashes. And then the pace was not bad, following a car and being in the dirty air from Esteban [Guerrieri]. And you know he is entering the old driver club, so I have to be a bit more focused when I want to make a trick! As he said I tried, but I kind of failed because I touched him a little bit so he knew I went for T2 so he covered it. I just had no chance to go for it. So well done to him for his defence. Then at some point I didn’t want to take too much risk because P3 starting P7 is a good result for the title.”



