Esteban Guerrieri, the driver with the most WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race wins, and a respected online competitor, has welcomed the return of Esports WTCR.

The Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport star has a strong pedigree in simracing and uses virtual competition to keep race fit.

Ad

Speaking following confirmation of a three-event Esports WTCR Shoot-Out ahead of five-round championship, the Argentine ace said: “For me racing can be anywhere, on the race track or on the simulator behind the computer. But the fact that you are racing challenges you in the same way, the mental focus, the intensity, the pressure of competition, whatever you need to do to be fast and to be consistent it’s the same approach for racing on the track or in simracing. It’s great and I really like it.”

WTCR Vervisch’s Barcelona run to revive fond WTCR memories YESTERDAY AT 04:04

Guerrieri continued: “It’s good for anyone who wants to compete and have the feeling of competition. Esports WTCR is a great way to do it at a high level and I really enjoyed the championship we did with the simracers in 2020 because the challenge was really high to try to be close to them.”

Click HERE for the more details on the new-look Esports WTCR and the €10,000 prize fund that’s up for grabs.

WTCR WTCR drivers feature strongly in new TCR World Ranking YESTERDAY AT 13:01