Esteban Guerrieri believes he has the chance to “maximise our possibilities” in the opening counter at WTCR Race of Italy tomorrow.

Guerrieri is set to start Race 1 on the front row of the grid after qualifying ninth at Adria International Raceway aboard his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR.



Although he was unable to challenge for pole position, the Argentine isn’t giving up hope with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title still a possibility thanks in part to the partially-reversed grid format for Race 1.



“We have to look at this as a positive result that puts us in the position to maximise our possibilities tomorrow, so thank you to everyone in the team today for their efforts,” the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver said. “The goal was to get into the top 10 and we achieved exactly that, so it was a good day from this perspective. We are where we expected to be compared to the pacesetters – they are quicker than us – but we will try to score big tomorrow from the front row of the reversed grid.”

