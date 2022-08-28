Esteban Guerrieri was back at the track where he marked himself out as a FIA World Touring Car superstar, taking victory in the TCR South America endurance race at Autódromo Termas de Río Hondo earlier today.

Guerrieri made his FIA World Touring Car Championship debut at the venue in northwest Argentina in 2016 when he challenged for pole position before eventually settling for a weekend-best result of sixth in Race 2.

For his latest visit, Guerrieri swapped the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR he uses in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for a Squadra Martino version and promptly finished first alongside fellow Argentine Fabio Casagrande, but only after WTCR team-mate Néstor Girolami suffered late disappointment.

Girolami’s driving partner Ignacio Montenegro was heading to victory when their Honda was hit by an overheating issue. That promoted Casagrande to the top of the order ahead of WTCR Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Mikel Azcona, who was handed the runner-up spot when Alceu Feldmann was penalised for a clash between the pair.

Former WTCR wildcard José Manuel Sapag, who was partnered by WTCR race winner Santiago Urrutia, led away from pole in a PMO Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR but dropped out of contention following contact.

Photo: TCR South America/Hernán Capa

