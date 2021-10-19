Esteban Guerrieri “will be giving it a big fight until the end” of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

The Argentine finished fourth and seventh in the two races at WTCR Race of France and heads to WTCR Race of Italy next month 22 points behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.



“We finished both races – that was not guaranteed considering the bruising races we saw – and we scored good points and managed to more or less maintain the gap to the points leader, despite having a slower car here,” said the Goodyear-equipped, Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver. “Race 2 was distorted a bit by one of the cars ahead having a problem. When the pack got bunched up, everyone was attacking and hitting me, and that set the tone for the final few laps. Despite that, the car stayed in one piece so I’m quite happy with the results. We’re getting into the final straight and will be giving it a big fight until the end.”

WTCR Still blue at home: Ehrlacher remains WTCR’s Goodyear #FollowTheLeader 21 HOURS AGO

WTCR Race report: Victoire for Vernay as French flyer wins at home in WTCR YESTERDAY AT 04:15