Esteban Guerrieri’s WTCR Race of Germany weekend ended with a “bittersweet Saturday” according to the Honda-powered Argentine.

After finishing fourth in Race 1 on the Nürburgring Nordschleife – less than a second behind his winning team-mate Tiago Monteiro – Guerrieri was unable to take his third place on the starting grid for Race 2 when his Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR refused to fire up for the formation lap.



He eventually finished Race 2 in P12 after being forced to serve a drive-through penalty due to the start procedure issue.



“Basically, it was a bittersweet Saturday,” said the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver. “It was good in Race 1, with a very nice battle, very nice race. We had a good pace, we had good speed on the straights, we had very hard fights and I'm very happy that Tiago took the win. I took profit from a bit of a scramble in Turn 1 with a couple of cars going wide, so I got two positions from P6 to P4. And from there, I tried to push for a last try with [Santiago] Urrutia for P3, but I just couldn't do it so I settled for P4 which was quite good.”



Of his Race 2 exploits, the double WTCR Race of Germany winner, said: “Obviously the target for Race 2 was to have a good race as well, but unfortunately we had some issues. We think it was from the electrical side because we didn't have a fuel pressure for a bit and the car wouldn't start on the grid, so it was unfortunate, and then when they pushed me back in the pitlane all of a sudden it started. But we still don't know, so we are going to check everything to try to understand what happened.



“It was a real shame, we had a really good car, we did a good improvement from Race 1 to Race 2 in the set-up with a few touches, a few things that we changed on the car, and I really feel like the car was a winning car and could have done really good. But it's life, it's just sport. I'm really happy with the effort of the team, how we worked together and our processes this weekend, so obviously we go for the next one and try to learn from our little mistakes.



“Now one of the best prizes of my life is coming in the next weeks which is the birth of my son, so I'm really excited about that and that will be my focus for the next couple of weeks, and then I will come back really recharged for the next one."

WTCR How Bäckman made double WTCR history 12 HOURS AGO

WTCR Tough one on the Big One for WTCR returnee Huff 20 HOURS AGO