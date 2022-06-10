Tiago Monteiro might be carrying the maximum 40 kilograms of compensation weight at WTCR Race of Hungary this weekend but that’s not stopping the Portuguese from targeting a successful weekend at the Hungaroring in his LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler Honda.

Monteiro has ground to make up in the title race but has stated that his “motivation is higher than ever” ahead of the third event of the season.

“After a tricky weekend in Pau and the difficult decisions that had to be taken at the Nürburgring, it would be great to kick-start our season with a good performance at the Hungaroring,” said Monteiro, who is team-mate to Hungarian hopeful Attila Tassi. “That said, we know it’s not going to be especially easy considering the compensation weight the car has compared to the rest.

“This weekend is part of a bit of a crazy run of race weekends coming up in quick succession, so it’s important to start that as well as possible in order to carry the momentum through in the coming weeks. Our motivation is higher than ever and we want to continue our learning process with LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler and the car.”

