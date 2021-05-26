Gabriele Rizzo believes his BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse has “everything” it needs to come out on top in this year’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

With the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife gearing up to host the season-opening WTCR Race of Germany next week (June 3-5), BRC appears better prepared than ever having tested extensively with its all-new, Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR challengers, driven by the first two Kings of WTCR, Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz.



“We want to arrive in Germany next month as fully-prepared as possible, so our testing efforts have ramped up ahead of the start of a brand-new WTCR season,” said Rizzo, the BRC Team Principal. “With the support of Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, we believe we have everything we need to succeed with the Hyundai Elantra N TCR this year. Gabriele and Norbert are two of the most experienced and decorated drivers in the WTCR field, and we are confident we can mount a challenge for both titles this season.”



As well as back-to-back WTCR Drivers’ titles, BRC has celebrated 13 wins in the WTCR since the series began in 2018 as the replacement for the FIA World Touring Car Championship.

