An all-new TCR car that will be eligible for the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup once it has gone through the full certification process has completed its initial testing in South America.

The Toyota Corolla Sedan TCR from TOYOTA GAZOO Racing of Argentina underwent two days of testing at the country’s Autódromo Oscar Cabalén in Alta Gracia on December 15 and 20.



Under the supervision of the WSC Technical Department, the tests marked the first stage of the homologation process that’s intended to lead to the first Toyota TCR car being homologated for use in all TCR-sanctioned series, including the WTCR.



Daniel Herrero, President of Toyota Argentina and Chief Officer of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Latin America, was first on track in the Corolla before handing over testing duties to Matías Rossi, a nine-time touring car champion in Argentina.



Herrero said: “The first impression of the Corolla TCR was outstanding. The tests we have done with Matías were demanding but positive. I liked the engine response, cornering speed and braking. I am proud to have been the very first one to drive it. I can assure that the car has great potential.”



WSC Group President Marcello Lotti added: “I am delighted the Toyota Corolla Sedan TCR has successfully undergone its first test sessions entering in the development phase of the ambitious programme by TOYOTA GAZOO Racing. Considering the appeal of the Toyota brand I believe that soon we will see a lot of Corolla TCR cars racing on the tracks all over the world.”



Argentina-based TOYOTA GAZOO Racing is gearing up to exclusively produce and market the Corolla for TCR competitions worldwide.

