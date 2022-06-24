Title-winning BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse is the latest outfit to give fans of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup unique access during practice.

Italy-based BRC, which runs the Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCRs for home hero Mikel Azcona and former King of WTCR Norbert Michelisz from Hungary, follows Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Comtoyou Team Audi Sport and Zengő Motorsport in opening its doors to fans watching on Eurosport Player and the WTCR’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

They will get an exclusive insight into how a team approaches the two free practice sessions with explanations from BRC personnel on what’s happening to its cars on track, what work is being done to make them faster or be better suited to the MotorLand Aragón layout and who is doing what in the team. There will also be more radio conversations between the team’s drivers and their engineers broadcast.

Speaking ahead of the event, Gabriele Rizzo, Team Principal of BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, said: “It was a great weekend overall at WTCR Race of Hungary. We secured pole position on Saturday and took our second victory of the season with Mikel in Race 1. I’m happy with the work of the team, the drivers, and the Hyundai Elantra N TCR. But we are also concerned as we were the slowest car on the straight-line speed against our competitors that were carrying much more weight. We did not see this so clearly on a circuit like Circuit de Pau-Ville because of its characteristics. It is clear that the only way we can score good points is to get on the front row during the gambling of compensation weight management in qualifying and having a clean run in the race when starting from the front row.”

Free Practice 1 at WTCR Race of Spain is scheduled to begin at 09h00 local time tomorrow (Saturday) with Free Practice 2 due to follow at 12h30.

