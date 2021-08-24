Points finishes in both counters at WTCR Race of Hungary meant Attila Tassi’s home rounds of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup were not all bad.

Tassi drove his ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR to P13 in Race 1 and P10 in Race 2, which the 22-year-old admitted was the best he could do after qualifying P14.



“It was a tough weekend, made more difficult by qualifying, but the goal was to collect as many points as possible,” Tassi said. “I think I maximised what we were capable of from my starting positions.



“Race 1 was difficult and I didn’t position the car too well into the first corner, and spent a lot of the race fighting, but it was good to bring some points home.



“I had a better start in Race 2 and a good position at Turn 1, which meant I gained a few places, before settling into 10th. Even though there wasn't much going on it was really tricky with the compensation weight we were carrying; this situation should be a little different at the next race.”

