Nathanaël Berthon admitted he ‘gave everything’ in his pursuit of a home pole position in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The flying Frenchman missed out on pole for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst to Néstor Girolami by 0.026s in a thrilling end to Saturday Qualifying at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin.

“It was close,” said the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver. “I was really happy with my lap; not much room to improve. We worked very hard, I put everything together and it was my best lap of the weekend. It’s a bit frustrating because I really wanted pole here. When you are in Q3 giving everything, it’s in France… I don’t know how many second places I have now, but I really wanted pole at least once. But congratulations to my team, my engineer and my mechanics because the car was great.”

Of his chances of a first WTCR victory of 2022, Berthon continued: “I said to Bebu [Girolami] already ‘don’t forget we’re good in the first sector and I’ll try everything to win at home’. They [Honda] are really good in the races. They make good starts... But we’re all intelligent and we don’t want to create a mess, but I’ll try everything I can in a fair way to win the race.

“But it’s always pressure, no matter where you are. When you have your helmet on it’s the same. Starting from the front row is always cool. You have nobody in front and you need to make a good start. I’ve been improving my starts. Also we need points for the [standings after] we had some bad luck earlier in the year with some mechanical issues.”

