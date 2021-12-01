WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup race winner Tiago Monteiro has returned to Portugal to continue his recovery from a chest infection.

The Honda Racing driver was taken to the Infectious Hospital No2, Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Region, during WTCR VTB Race of Russia at Sochi Autodrom last Saturday and remained there until Wednesday while receiving treatment.



Having received support from his personal team, Münnich Motorsport, JAS Motorsport, Discovery Sports Events (formerly Eurosport Events), the FIA, the WTCR VTB Race of Russia organiser Rosgonki, and Honda since his admission, Tiago was repatriated to Portugal on Wednesday evening on a privately organised medical plane.



He will be transferred to hospital in his home city of Porto, where he will continue to be treated.



Monteiro said: “After five days in the care of the staff in hospital in Russia, to whom I'm very grateful for looking after me, I am flying back to Portugal to continue my treatment. I would like to thank Honda, JAS Motorsport, and Discovery Sports Events for helping to arrange my return, and to those parties as well as Münnich Motorsport, Rosgonki, the FIA, and my personal team for their care, help, and support while I have been in hospital. I feel better every day and am looking forward to continuing my recovery at home in Portugal. Finally, I also want to say a big thank you for all the kind messages and incredible support that people have offered; it has been amazing and a great source of motivation during these days.”

