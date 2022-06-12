WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup star Norbert Michelisz has no plans to leave the Hungaroring empty handed later today.

The home hero was seventh fastest in yesterday’s Qualifying for WTCR Race of Hungary. But will start Race 1 in P13 aboard his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR after the six-place grid drop penalty he received for his clash with Attila Tassi at the start of Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France was applied.

“Qualifying was okay and the car was working well,” said the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse ace, the 2019 King of WTCR. “I’m more or less happy how things went. I was hoping for a grid position a little more close to 10th but it is how it is. There’s still a good possibility to score points and that will be the target. Congrats to Mikel [Azcona], he did a fantastic job but I think we’re both in a good position.”

While Michelisz will face a tall order to score big in Race 1, which team-mate Azcona will start from pole position, he’s set to line up in fourth place for today’s second race, which is due to begin at 16h45 CET.

