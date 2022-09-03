The opportunity to host the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first event in the Middle East has been described as a “great honour” by Bahrain International Circuit’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Bahrain International Circuit was confirmed as the venue for rounds 15 and 16 of the 2022 WTCR season in an official announcement on Thursday as part of the build-up to the 8 Hours of Bahrain FIA World Endurance Championship event.

Sherif Al Mahdy said: “It’s a great honour for us to host WTCR for its debut in the Middle East and also the first time it will appear alongside the World Endurance Championship. The unique combination of touring car and sportscar racing will make for an exciting spectacle for fans in Bahrain and across the world and we look forward to welcoming participants later this year.”

The full 15-corner, 5.412-kilometre Grand Prix Circuit layout will be used for the inaugural WTCR Race of Bahrain, which takes place from November 10-12, two weeks prior to the WTCR season-closing WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia.

