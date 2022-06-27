Santiago Urrutia has revealed the efforts he and his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team went to in order for the Uruguayan to continue his run of Race 2 podium visits in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

After finishing runner-up in the second race in Pau and winning Race 2 at the Hungaroring, Urrutia fought through from fifth on the grid to complete the MotorLand Aragón podium.

The Barcelona-based driver, who is third in the provisional title standings, said: “We had a really tough Race 1, so I knew that to have a good race in Race 2 we had to improve the car and we spent a lot of time in front of the computer with the engineer. I give him my idea, he has his idea, we watched the videos and everything. I needed to get a good start and I did a really good start, I got by [Dániel] Nagy and I was already P4. Then I was right behind Mikel [Azcona], then up there it was like a mess so I kind of got stuck and Mikel was stuck there as well so I hit him a little bit and I had to brake.

“I had cars everywhere coming from behind, so I went from P4 to P6 or seven. At that point I said, ‘OK, I need to wait now’. Then came the safety car and I said to myself if I want to move forward I need to go by them one by one. I felt I had good speed. Yvan [Muller] did a mistake, he ran wide and I overtook him, then I overtook Ma [Qing Hua]. Then Nagy did a mistake and I thought, ‘OK this is the time and I overtook him’. I had the pace to be on the podium, not as much [as the top two], but at least better than Race 1. I didn’t expect to be on the podium to be honest, because the track is so tough. To be on the podium today feels really good.”

