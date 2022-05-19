Yann Ehrlacher began the defence of his second WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup title at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France earlier this month.

This is how the Goodyear-equipped Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver’s performance compared to his first title defence in 2021.

YANN EHRLACHER’S 2022 TITLE DEFENCE: OPENING EVENT RESULTS (CIRCUIT DE PAU-VILLE)

Qualified: 6th

Race 1 starting position: 6th

Race 1 finishing position: 4th

Race 2 starting position: 5th

Race 2 finishing position: 15th (points for 14th, pitted due to tyre damage)

YANN EHRLACHER’S 2021 TITLE DEFENCE: OPENING EVENT RESULTS (NÜRBURGRING NORDSCHLEIFE)

Qualified: 9th

Race 1 starting position: 2nd

Race 1 finishing position: 8th

Race 2 starting position: 9th

Race 2 finishing position: 10th

What he said after WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France?“It was really nice to see the stands full of spectators, especially here at my home race. I had cool first race, I got a good start and was able to gain places. The second race was one to forget with the puncture while being in a podium position. We are going to be back, that's for sure.”

What’s next?WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28

