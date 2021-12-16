Santiago Urrutia has spoken about the crucial role his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co team-mate Thed Björk is playing in making him an even better driver in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Urrutia, from Uruguay, scored two wins on his way to fifth in the provisional WTCR standings, which was one position higher than he managed during his debut campaign in 2020.



He described 41-year-old Björk, the 2017 FIA World Touring Car champion, as a father figure within the Sweden-based team.



“He’s like kind of my dad inside the team,” Urrutia, 25, said. “Even if I’m having a bad day he has a smile on his face and he’s always trying to help me and everything so it’s good to have him as my team-mate.”



Of his achievements behind the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Urrutia said: “Fifth in the standings for me is one place better than last year, so we keep learning and now my focus is on 2022.”



Urrutia is currently preparing for the final rounds of the TCR South America Touring Car Championship at Autódromo de Concepción del Uruguay this weekend.

