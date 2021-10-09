Gilles Magnus and Santiago Urrutia, who shared the race wins at WTCR Race of Hungary in August, both suffered troubled Qualifying sessions at WTCR Race of Czech Republic yesterday.

While Urrutia could do no better than P15 in his Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, Magnus was listed as a non-qualifier after his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport-entered RS 3 LMS developed a technical fault. However, the Belgian has been given permission to start both races from the back of the grid.



“Qualifying was a big disappointment,” said Magnus. “The pace was okay, okay enough to be in the top 10 and to be good in this series that always has to be the goal. It would have been possible but we had an electronical issue so it was game over. I don’t want to be negative and I’m not saying [the title] is over because you should never give up. But we complicated our lives for sure and that’s how it is. Now we need to be concentrated on the races on Sunday and try to take some points. Starting from the back of the grid could be fun as well so let’s focus on the positive side.”



Uruguayan Urrutia added: “It was a really bad qualifying for me, I think my worst one in WTCR. I didn’t really know what happened, we had the speed in practice, we did a few changes on the car for qualifying but we’re P15 and it’s really bad. But this is racing, you are going to have good days and bad days but now need to focus on the races and see if we can maximise the bad luck from qualifying and bring some points from the races.”

