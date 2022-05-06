Dániel Nagy plans to capitalise on the opportunity to work with new ‘teacher’ Rob Huff when he embarks on his first full WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup campaign.
Hungarian Nagy is teaming up with Briton Huff at CUPRA-powered Zengő Motorsport for the 2022 WTCR season.
As a former winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship and an ex-factory driver of considerable note, Huff is hugely experienced.
“Rob was always really nice to me even when I was a backrunner in WTCC in an old car,” Nagy said. “He’s already helping me a lot and it’s a wonderful chance for me to learn from one of the biggest touring car legends. It means a lot to me and hopefully it will help me to continue my learning curve that we started a couple of years ago.”
Huff’s experience will be of particular importance to Nagy at Circuit de Pau-Ville this weekend, a track the 24-year-old has never previously raced on.
