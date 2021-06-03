The 2021 season-opening WTCR Race of Germany isn’t quite like all the other events that make up this year’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup. Here’s why.

Qualifying:While one three-phase qualifying session is the norm, the long track length (25.378 kilometres) at WTCR Race of Germany requires a single uninterrupted session of 40 minutes.



Grids:The Race 1 grid is decided by the final qualifying classification with positions 1-10 lining up in reverse order. The Race 2 grid is decided by the final qualifying order with the fastest driver in qualifying on pole position.



Points:The fastest five drivers in Qualifying score points as follows: 10-8-6-4-2.However, all other points allocations are the same as the other seven events on the 2021 WTCR calendar.

WTCR The day ahead at WTCR Race of Germany 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR Nordschleife as hard as it gets: Coronel’s verdict on WTCR season-opening venue 9 HOURS AGO