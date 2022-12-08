Gilles Magnus started WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia determined to give “something back” to his Comtoyou team following a disastrous WTCR Race of Bahrain two weeks previously.

And by winning Race 2 at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the 23-year-old more than delivered on his pledge at the wheel of his Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS.

Magnus posted two DNFs in Bahrain, his failure the finish Race 2 the result of inadvertently taking out his team-mate Mehdi Bennani when a podium placing was possible for both drivers.

After winning the final race of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in its current format, Belgian ace Magnus believed he’d done what he set out to do.

“This is the way I want to thank Comtoyou and I'm so, so happy I cannot describe it,” Magnus said. “It was a really emotional moment when I crossed the line. Although I've had bigger victories than this one this is really emotional because of everything that has happened before. Thanks to Comtoyou, thanks for all the long night they have done in Bahrain. Maybe this was the toughest race this season but I’m really happy.”

Magnus has yet to announce his plans for 2023 but hopes to remain part of the Audi Sport family.

“It’s still difficult to say to be honest,” Magnus said ahead of the WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia finale. “I didn’t sign anything yet but I hope to sign again with Audi Sport. It’s been an amazing opportunity and an amazing moment when I signed my first professional contract at the beginning of this year. Okay, we’ve had our ups and downs this season, but I think they’re happy with my performance, not just in WTCR but in GT3 and I hope we can continue the collaboration. It would be a dream for me.”

