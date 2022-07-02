With the start of the WTCR Race of Portugal weekend almost here, these are the provisional standings in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 129 points
2 Gilles Magnus, 95 points
3 Santiago Urrutia, 93 points
4 Rob Huff, 93 points
5 Yann Ehrlacher, 92 points
2 Gilles Magnus, 95 points
3 Santiago Urrutia, 93 points
4 Rob Huff, 93 points
5 Yann Ehrlacher, 92 points
Ad
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 165 points
2 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 155
3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 150 points
4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 138
5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 127
2 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 155
3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 150 points
4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 138
5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 127
WTCR
WTCR Race of Portugal: winners so far
WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 63 points
2 Mehdi Bennani, 32
3 Tom Coronel, 26
4 Dániel Nagy, 23
2 Mehdi Bennani, 32
3 Tom Coronel, 26
4 Dániel Nagy, 23
Click HERE to view the full provisional standings
The post How they stand in the WTCR appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Ehrlacher jumps to the top
WTCR
The day ahead at WTCR Race of Portugal
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad