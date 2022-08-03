It’s almost WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst time and these are the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings.
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 200 points
2 Néstor Girolami, 164 points
3 Rob Huff, 148 points
4 Gilles Magnus, 142 points
5 Santiago Urrutia, 137 points
WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 298 points
2 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 253 points
3 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 211 points
4 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 211 points
5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 207
WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 103 points
2 Mehdi Bennani, 62 points
3 Tom Coronel, 52 points
4 Dániel Nagy, 28 points
