It’s almost WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst time and these are the provisional WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup standings.

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 200 points

2 Néstor Girolami, 164 points

3 Rob Huff, 148 points

4 Gilles Magnus, 142 points

5 Santiago Urrutia, 137 points

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 298 points

2 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 253 points

3 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 211 points

4 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 211 points

5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 207

WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 103 points

2 Mehdi Bennani, 62 points

3 Tom Coronel, 52 points

4 Dániel Nagy, 28 points

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

