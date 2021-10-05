Ahead of this week’s WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most (October 8-10), here’s a reminder of how the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have scored and how they stand after eight rounds.
WTCR TOP 3 FINISHERS SO FAR IN 2021
WTCR Race of Germany Race 1 top 3
1 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 27m18.961s
2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.514s
3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +0.746s
Pole position:Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR
Fastest lap:Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición, 9m01.919s (168.5kph)
WTCR Race of Germany Race 2 top 3
1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 26m46.689s
2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +0.348s
3 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, +12.479s
Pole position:Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR, 8m54.791s (170.8kph)
Fastest lap:Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 8m53.608s
WTCR Race of Portugal Race 1 top 3
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m28.096s (142.8kph)
2 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +1.746s
3 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR +3.411s
Pole position:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Fastest lap:Ehrlacher (FRA), Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 1m45.384s (142.8kph)
WTCR Race of Portugal Race 2 top 3
1 Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 29m04.501s (143.1kph)
2 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.030s
3 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR, +1.553s
Pole position:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m44.522s (144.0kph)
Fastest lap:Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, 1m45.150s (143.1kph)
WTCR Race of Spain Race 1 top 3
1 Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 21m23.928s (151.4kph)
2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +1.880s
3 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +8.455s
Pole position:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR
Fastest lap:Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 2m07.023s (151.4kph)
WTCR Race of Spain Race 2 top 3
1 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 28m57.708s (150.8kph)
2 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, +1.191s
3 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +1.691s
Pole position:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m06.169s (152.5kph)
Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 2m07.588s (150.8kph)
WTCR Race of Hungary Race 1 top 3
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.
2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s
3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s
Pole position:Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS
Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)
WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3
1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)
2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s
3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s
Pole position:Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, 1m51.993s (140.8kph)
Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)
WTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2021 PROVISIONAL STANDINGS
DRIVERS (after round 8/16)
1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points
2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101
3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87
4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84
5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
TEAMS (after round 8/16)
1 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 181 points
2 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 174
3 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 166
4 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 139
5 Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, 132
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
JUNIOR DRIVERS (after round 8/16)
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 221 points
2 Luca Engstler (DEU) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 169
3 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 131
4 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 120
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
WTCR TROPHY (after round 8/16)
1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84 points
2 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 42
3 Bence Boldizs (HUN), Zengő Motorsport Drivers’ Academy, CUPRA Leon Competición, 35
4 Jessica Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 32
5 Andreas Bäckman (SWE), Target Competition, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 27
Full standings attached or clickHERE.
