WTCR Race of Italy, rounds 11 and 12 of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, will enjoy extensive broadcasting across the globe on July 23 and 24.
In addition, coverage of Free Practice 1 and 2 will be streamed live on Eurosport Player and on Facebook and YouTube as follows:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/FIAWTCR
And here’s a reminder of the key timings:
Saturday July 2309h00-09h45: Free Practice 1
12h15-12h45: Free Practice 2
15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1
15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2
15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3
Sunday July 2411h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap)
12h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium
17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap)
17h50 (approx.): Race 2 podium
