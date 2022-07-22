WTCR Race of Italy, rounds 11 and 12 of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, will enjoy extensive broadcasting across the globe on July 23 and 24.

Check out the graphic above or click on the link below for more information:

In addition, coverage of Free Practice 1 and 2 will be streamed live on Eurosport Player and on Facebook and YouTube as follows:

And here’s a reminder of the key timings:

Saturday July 2309h00-09h45: Free Practice 1

12h15-12h45: Free Practice 2

15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1

15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2

15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3

Sunday July 2411h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap)

12h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium

17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap)

17h50 (approx.): Race 2 podium

