Rob Huff completed the WTCR Race of Spain weekend with his WTCR Trophy lead firmly intact after he scored a win double for Zengő Motorsport at MotorLand Aragón.

The class for independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners to date.

Huff won the category in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. British driver Huff then took a win double at the Hungaroring before repeating the feat in Spain earlier today.

Bennani and Huff’s team-mate Dániel Nagy took a podium finish apiece, but Tom Coronel was twice unable to go the distance due to contact. Click HERE for the WTCR Trophy standings.

