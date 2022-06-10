CUPRA-powered Rob Huff, the winner of the 2012 FIA World Touring Car Championship, heads the provisional WTCR Trophy standings for home team Zengő Motorsport prior to the WTCR Race of Hungary weekend.

The category for independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer, was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners.

Ad

Huff won the category in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. Click HERE for the provisional WTCR Trophy standings.

WTCR Pole position not enough for Bennani in WTCR 39 MINUTES AGO

WTCR WTCR ace Guerrieri highlights importance of volunteer marshals AN HOUR AGO