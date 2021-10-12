Rob Huff fought through from P13 on the Race 1 grid to finish eighth when the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup visited Czech Republic for the first time last weekend.

But the 2012 FIA world Touring Car champion was prevented from attempting another similar charge up the order in Race 2 when he was caught up in a collision with four other drivers, which left his Goodyear-equipped, Zengő Motorsport-run CUPRA Leon Competición with damaged suspension.



“It was a very disappointing weekend,” said the Briton, who qualified on pole at WTCR Race of Hungary in August. “In the first race, things were pretty good. We'd made good progress and the car was really quick. We’d managed to find a positive set-up by the end of the weekend, which is the aim as it's really difficult coming into a world [series] with no testing, and very little preparation – which means we're always on the backfoot. And then getting wiped out of races doesn’t help with our track time.



“The good thing is we’re getting quicker and quicker with the car, which is positive – Mikel [Azcona] managed to show what the car was capable of – so that’s a good sign for the rest of the season, with the next race just a week away.”

WTCR Guerrieri: “It was do or die if I wanted to keep my chances of fighting for the WTCR title alive” 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Engstler thanks ‘crazy’ mechanics following WTCR Junior double 20 HOURS AGO