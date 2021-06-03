Rob Huff expects “great racing” on his return to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car cup on the Nürburgring Nordschleife this Saturday.

The 2012 FIA World Touring Car champion is making his WTCR comeback after missing out on a drive in 2020. He will pilot a Goodyear-equipped CUPRA Leon Competición for top Hungarian team Zengő Motorsport.



“The Nürburgring is an amazing track, it’s seen some of the best racing we’ve ever seen in World Touring Cars over the years,” said the Briton. “It produces every year some of the most thrilling and exciting racing. It’s one of the main circuits that really excites the drivers as well. We have a huge opportunity on the Döttinger Höhe to have huge slipstreams and we’ve seen some wonderful overtaking over the years.



“But the circuit is hugely demanding, not only for the drivers but for the cars as well. It takes quite a different set-up to what we’d normally run for a front-wheel-drive touring car. It’s going to be producing some great racing this weekend as well.”

