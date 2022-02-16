Norbert Michelisz can pick up where Gabriele Tarquini left off by leading the BRC Racing Team’s bid for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory in 2022.

With touring car legend Tarquini retiring from full-time competition at the end of the 2021 season, Michelisz is the Hyundai-powered Italian squad’s most experienced driver.



Although it will be a new role for the Hungarian hero, Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet has no doubt that the 2019 King of WTCR will embrace his rise in status.



“With the retirement of Gabriele, Norbi becomes our most experienced driver,” Moncet said. “We know Norbi is very quick as a past winner in WTCR, so we know he has all the characteristics to lead the team on track.”



Mikel Azcona will partner Michelisz at BRC Racing Team in 2022, the Spaniard’s first WTCR season with Hyundai power.



With thanks to András Lantos, Eurosport.hu

Ad

WTCR “Really hungry” Guerrieri is thinking “big” ahead of WTCR 2022 YESTERDAY AT 05:09

WTCR Priaulx tops list of drivers WTCR fans want back 14/02/2022 AT 05:02