Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet believes Mikel Azcona is the right choice to replace Gabriele Tarquini as a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing driver in this season’s WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Azcona was announced as a new Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing recruit yesterday (Monday) and will line up in a BRC Racing Team-run Hyundai Elantra N TCR on Goodyear tyres. He takes over from touring car legend Tarquini – who has retired from full-time competition – as team-mate to Norbert Michelisz.



“Success in WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup competition has always been a major aim of our Customer Racing department and our TCR project. 2022 is no different,” Moncet said. “Replacing Gabriele Tarquini, and his wealth of experience, was a tough task, but with Mikel Azcona I believe we have the right driver. He’s become one of the stars of TCR racing, and as a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Driver he can take the next step in his career.



“We know the strength of the team, the capabilities of Norbert Michelisz, and performance of the car but after four years we all know how competitive WTCR can be, so we never take anything for granted. Because of this there is extensive testing planned before the first round, to make sure that both drivers can take advantage of every opportunity during the season.”



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Manager Andrew Johns added: “The Hyundai Motorsport customer team for this year’s WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup is incredibly strong. We have the experience of both the BRC Racing Team squad and Norbert Michelisz, who have both been part of the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing line-up in the series since the very start. Added to that now is Mikel Azcona, who has shown his skill in touring car racing again and again at a range of levels. As a Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing driver I am sure he will be able to continue his rapid progression to become a regular contender for race wins in a push for his first WTCR title. Of course, while the drivers and BRC Racing Team have a huge role to play in the success of the season ahead, as the Customer Racing department we need to be able to support them however needed.”

