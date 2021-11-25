With a 55-point deficit to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher and only 60 points on offer at WTCR VTB Race of Russia, the odds are stacked against French ace Jean-Karl Vernay from becoming King of WTCR.

Nevertheless, the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver is aiming to end the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season on a high with second place in the standings a realistic target in his Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



“It was not the weekend we expected in Italy,” Vernay said. “Now we have to focus on finishing on the podium; we are only 19 points behind second place, so we still have the possibility to finish in that position.



“I have previous experience of Sochi, having scored a podium there with the TCR International Series. I really like the circuit; it’s quite long, so we are likely to only have one or two attempts maximum per qualifying session to set a good lap. It is important we are not in the same situation as we had in Italy. But let’s end the year on a positive note and at least finish on the podium.”



Position:Sixth

Points:146 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 55 points)

