Like Jean-Karl Vernay, Santiago Urrutia is a two-time winner in the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup with previous experience of racing at Autodrom Sochi.

However, that was in a single-seater seven years ago and a considerably different proposition to the Goodyear-equipped Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR he’ll use at WTCR VTB Race of Russia this weekend.



The Uruguayan, who is in his second season competing in the WTCR, faces a 44-point margin to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher meaning a title bid might just be a step too far in 2021.



“With two wins I am in a good position to finish well in the standings,” Urrutia said. “I’m a title contender but I don’t really look at the Drivers’ standings, I’m focused on the Teams’ standings and then to help Yann because it’s pretty much done for him, he really just needs to arrive at the finish of the races.



“Then I will focus on myself to try to finish on the podium, in only my second season in WTCR that would be great. I will keep collecting experience to get better and better.



“I was at Sochi in 2014 but it was in formula cars and a long time ago so I don’t really take that as an experience because I will be like a rookie again and I believe pretty much everyone is in the same position.”



Position:Fourth

Points:157 (gap to Goodyear #FollowTheLeader: 44 points)

