Yann Ehrlacher can make history at WTCR VTB Race of Russia as the first two-time winner of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Ahead in the provisional standings by 36 points, the Cyan Racing Lynk & Co star and Goodyear #FollowTheLeader is in a strong position to remain on his throne as King of WTCR for a second season.



Despite a dominant performance at WTCR Race of Italy last month, an event he completed as the TAG Heuer Most Valuable Driver, the 25-year-old French sensation isn’t taking anything for granted.



“I’m not thinking too much about the title but we are in a quite a good position and it would be very good to win back-to-back titles, which has never been done before in WTCR,” Ehrlacher said. “It’s my job, it’s why I am doing this and I would be super-happy, but we have quite a long way to go until the end of the race weekend.”



Ehrlacher became King of WTCR for the first time at WTCR Race of Aragón in 2020 and therefore knows what it takes to win a title showdown.



“When you have won the title once the pressure is less because you’ve done it and nobody can take that away from you, you are more free,” Ehrlacher said. “As I have been in this position last year I know a little bit more how to manage the pressure. I am in a place I know and I feel more comfortable. It doesn’t mean it’s more easy but it means I know where to go.



“I’m not worried about going to a new track for the last race, I am more worried if the track will suit well the Lynk & Co. There are two places where you take sixth gear and we know that’s not our strength but we will try to adapt the car as good as possible and as quickly as possible.



“It’s a big gap but [36 points is] nothing at the same time. In two races 36 points can quickly disappear. I just feel lucky to be in a position to win the title again so I’ll go flat out and make the best out of it.”



Position:First

Points:201

Ad

WTCR Rizzo: Positive WTCR result the send-off Tarquini deserves 6 HOURS AGO

WTCR How Formula One fun got WTCR ace Guerrieri revved up for Sochi 7 HOURS AGO