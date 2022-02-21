Mikel Azcona has been making himself at home ahead of his bid for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup glory with BRC Racing Team in 2022 – and liked what he saw.
Azcona was announced earlier this month as Norbert Michelisz’s new BRC stablemate for the upcoming season when he will drive a Goodyear-equipped Hyundai Elantra N TCR.
Last week the Spaniard, 25, visited BRC’s headquarters in Cherasco, northern Italy, and wrote on Facebook: "Nice place and nice cars”.
Azcona’s visit was in preparation for what Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet has descried as an “extensive” upcoming testing schedule “before the first event, including days at several tracks that will host WTCR race weekends”.
With thanks to András Lantos, Eurosport.hu
Photo:Facebook.com/mazconaoficial
Last week the Spaniard, 25, visited BRC’s headquarters in Cherasco, northern Italy, and wrote on Facebook: "Nice place and nice cars”.
Azcona’s visit was in preparation for what Hyundai Motorsport Deputy Team Director Julien Moncet has descried as an “extensive” upcoming testing schedule “before the first event, including days at several tracks that will host WTCR race weekends”.
With thanks to András Lantos, Eurosport.hu
Photo:Facebook.com/mazconaoficial
Ad
WTCR
WTCR tyre partner equips new support category
The post It’s nice! New BRC WTCR signing gives his verdict after factory visit appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Ex-Formula One driver linked to WTCR wildcard run
WTCR
WTCR Trophy all set for 2022 as exciting changes are made
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad