Münnich Motorsport experienced dramatically contrasting weather conditions as it continued its preparations for the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season.

The Honda-powered German squad, which competes under the ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport and ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport banners, has completed running in the Nürburgring Nordschleife snow and the sunshine of Hungaroring ahead of the upcoming WTCR campaign.



“It was snowing, rainy and sunny so very mixed conditions,” ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver Attila Tassi said of the wintry Nürburgring weather. “We had a snowstorm at one point, it was amazing. But this is the Nordschleife, it’s always unpredictable. We were able to do some running but it was more for having track time, not in terms of set-up to improve the car because in one lap it was dry, the other lap wet, half of the lap it was raining, then it was sunny and then snow.”



Following the Hungaroring test, Münnich Team Manager Dominik Greiner confirmed the outfit had enjoyed “two good days of testing”.



The 2021 WTCR season is set to get underway on the Nürburgring Nordschleife from June 3-5.

