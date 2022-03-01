Key timings for WTCR Race of Czech Republic, rounds one and two of the 2022 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, have been set.

The WTCR stars and their cars will take to the 4.212-kilometre Autodrom Most for the first time at 09h00 CET on Saturday April 9 for Free Practice 1, while the first of two races is due to begin at 10h15 CET on Sunday April 10.









Ahead of the full WTC Race of Czrch Republic event timetable being published, here are the key WTCR timings:









Saturday April 9

Free Practice 1: 09h00-09h45 CET

Free Practice 2: 12h00-12h30 CET

Qualifying: From 15h00 CET









Sunday April 10

Race 1: 10h15 CET (30 minutes +1 lap)

Race 2: 13h15 CET (25 minutes +1 lap)









Fans planning to attend the event can buy tickets by clickingHERE.

