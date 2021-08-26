Jessica Bäckman was able to make a “step forward” at WTCR Race of Hungary, the fourth event of her learning season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Swede, who turned 24 yesterday, drove her Target Competition Hyundai Elantra N TCR to P20 in Race 1 and P21 in Race 2 at the Hungaroring.



Afterwards, the FIA Women in Motorsport supporter said: “It was a difficult weekend for us, especially in the races. We did some adjustments for Race 2 and went a step forward in Race 2, which at least is good. Overall, it was a quite difficult weekend but thanks for the team for working hard.”

