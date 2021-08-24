Yann Ehrlacher is the new Goodyear #FollowTheLeader in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.





“We scored good points and I’m happy to claim a podium finish,” Ehrlacher said following his capture of P3 in Race 1. “I’m satisfied with the performance that we had and the feeling we had in the car. Now we need to keep chasing good points in the new races of the calendar.”



Jean-Karl Vernay had worn the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader since the season-opening WTCR Race of Germany, but the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver slipped to third in the provisional order, 16 points behind Ehrlacher, after netting a total of five points from the two Hungaroring races.



Click The Frenchman, who was crowned King of WTCR following his 2020 title triumph, left WTCR Race of Hungary with a two-point margin over Santiago Urrutia, his fellow Lynk & Co-powered Cyan driver.“We scored good points and I’m happy to claim a podium finish,” Ehrlacher said following his capture of P3 in Race 1. “I’m satisfied with the performance that we had and the feeling we had in the car. Now we need to keep chasing good points in the new races of the calendar.”Jean-Karl Vernay had worn the coveted blue jacket as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader since the season-opening WTCR Race of Germany, but the Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team driver slipped to third in the provisional order, 16 points behind Ehrlacher, after netting a total of five points from the two Hungaroring races.Click HERE to view the provisional WTCR standings after eight races.

WTCR Magnus thanks Vervisch after brilliant breakthrough WTCR win 3 HOURS AGO

WTCR Who won what at WTCR Race of Hungary? 12 HOURS AGO